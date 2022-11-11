OBITUARY: Gaylon Crocker

Gaylon Crocker, age 73 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home.

He was a native of McKenzie, Tennessee and a son of the late Connie Lee and Monnie Ruth Roberts Crocker.

Survivors include two daughters and a son, Tammy Green and husband Greg of Bradyville, Tonia Perry of Manchester, and Chris Crocker of Lebanon, grandchildren, Jessica Bevelacqua, Katie Welch, Tyler and Shelby Cavender, Colby Welch; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Ethan; a brother, Hal Crocker and wife Patricia of Conway, Arkansas; two sisters, Rutha Williams and husband JD of Milan and Cynthia Hill and husband David of Arlington; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Crocker will lovingly be remembered as having a generous, funny, kind soul, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved music and singing, was a Yahtzee champ, an avid fisherman, and an excellent wood craftsman.

He was a successful businessman as the founder and owner of an electrical contracting company, TMB Controls in La Vergne for many years instilling a great work ethic for his children to live by.

He took pride in having served his country with courage and strength as a United States Army Veteran as well as being awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart Medals. His most proud accomplishment was serving as Smyrna’s VFW Post 8422 Commander for many years giving 120% to this honorable achievement. He will truly be missed.

Visitation with friends and family will be from 3:00 until 6:00 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service with military honors will be at 2:00 pm Sunday at Enon Cemetery in McKenzie, TN under the direction of Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

