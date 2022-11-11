Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Welcomes New Recruits

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 10, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) welcomes eight new firefighters. The group took off their cadet ropes and rang the bell at a graduation ceremony, marking the completion of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Recruit Academy on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Sixteen other firefighters from La Vergne Fire Rescue Department, Lebanon Fire Department, and Lawrenceburg Fire Department were also part of graduation Class 22-03.

MFRD Interim Chief Mark McCluskey and Deputy Chief Roger Toombs presented the new firefighters will their certificate of completion and badges at New Vision Church located on Thompson Lane. The fire chiefs of the respective departments presented their badges to their new fire recruits.

“I’m pleased to welcome the new Murfreesboro recruits to our department,” McCluskey said. “The recruits are now a part of the MFRD family, and we wish them well as dedicated themselves to serving the residents of our growing city.”

Class 22-03 completed 10-weeks of training at the Training Academy held at Doug Young Public Safety Training Center on January Street. Fire recruits learned all aspects of basic firefighting including extrication, search and rescue, community risk and reduction.

Assistant Chief of Training Brian Lowe challenged the newly certified firefighters to make a difference in their community.

“I challenge you to earn it every single day,” Lowe told the recruits. “Get out of your comfort zone. Do what’s expected of you and a little more, and you’ll be fine.”

MFRD recruit Ethan Syler was chosen as class valedictorian.

Squad 4 received the group award for the highest combined average.

The graduation ceremony can be view on Murfreesboro CityTV on Comcast Xfinity Channels 3 and 1094, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, and Mobile devices via the App store. Or click link to watch the recorded video: https://reflect-vod-murfreesborotn.cablecast.tv/…/vod.mp4

MFRD now has 240 certified firefighters with the new addition.

If you are considering a career as a firefighter, contact Assistant Chief Lowe at 615-893-1422 or email [email protected]

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Jacob Beasley

Geramy Hanson

Jeremy Perivolaris

Alexis Rodriguez

Ethan Syler

Ricardo Terry

Nate Vaughn

Cole Wright

La Vergne Fire Rescue Department

JJ Juarez

Tyler Robles

Remington Sinclair

Hope Thornton

Lebanon Fire Department

Ryan Beazely

Austin Fleming

Isaac Freeman

Caleb Hopkins

Hunter Hudson

Nohea Kim

John Lay

Wyatt Simmons

Devin Sorrels

Evan Williams

Hunter Wooden

Lawrenceburg Fire Department

Jacob Hendrix