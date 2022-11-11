WEATHER – Veterans Day 2022

To all that served…Thank You! For this Veterans Day forecast..I am sorry.
Veterans Day
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm. High near 67. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. North northwest wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.