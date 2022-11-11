Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Shot Thru the Heart – The Bon Jovi Experience
Friday, November 11, 7:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Mistletoes & Mimosas
Saturday, November 12, 9:00am-6:00pm
1144 Fortress Blvd, Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN
In Bloom Boutique
Come out for the holiday kickoff event, Mistletoes and Mimosas! The store will be all decorated for the holidays. Come get in the holiday spirit by grabbing a friend and drinking Apple Cider Mimosas while you shop all the winter and holiday dresses, tops and bottoms. What else can you expect? Live music with Lacy Green from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, swag bag gifts to the first 25 customers in line. Each bag includes a $10 gift card, swag, and one lucky winner will be a $25 gift card! Also, Apple Cider Mimosas, S’Mores at their outdoor stations and free pieces of jewelry with every purchase.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3The Black Barn Market and Craft Sale
Saturday, November 12, 8:00am-3:00pm
9901 Lascassas Pike, Lascassas, TN
Events at East 96
The Black Barn Market & Craft Sale is going to be a day of fun for the whole family! You can shop from over 50 vendors while listening to live music by 2Country4Nashville who will be performing from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The event also features giveaways and live chainsaw carving onsite! Food trucks will be there for when you get hungry and there will be plenty of sweets around! For the children, they will have a bounce house, face painting, and the one and only mobile insect and reptile petting zoo!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4The Fall Tasting
Saturday, November 12, 5:00pm-8:00pm
327 E State St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Treat yourself to a fresh and vibrant culinary experience encompassing the bold flavors of fall. With five gourmet courses, complimentary champagne cocktails, and wine pairing, let the chefs of The Curious Kitchen take you on a journey across the depths of your palate to highlight what is growing in nature’s garden. Every bite will enhance your appreciation for this gorgeous time of year. Reserve your spot today, as seating is limited.
For more information and to make a reservation, click here.
5Farmhouse Santa
Sunday, November 13, 2:00pm-4:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
Farmhouse Santa is happening this weekend! All family members are welcome, from ages 7 to 107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.