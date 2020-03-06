Larry Washington Carlton, age 70 of Chapel Hill and was a native Rutherford Co. He was the son of the late Henry Carlton, and Mary Frances Barrett Carlton, also preceded in death by brother, Eugene Carlton. Mr. Carlton was of the Baptist Faith and had worked as a Barber. He enjoyed working with his cows and working in the hay field.

Mr. Carlton is survived by his partner of 10 years, Lori Hill; daughter, Fashion Carlton; brother, Tim Carlton and wife Tina of Murfreesboro; sister, Delores Galloway and husband Randy of Murfreesboro.

A private graveside service will be held at Carlton Cemetery at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com