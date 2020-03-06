Douglas Ross Coulter, age 65 of Murfreesboro died Thursday March 5, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, TX and was preceded in death by his parents, John Coulter and Kathryn Schoen Coulter; brother, Jack Coulter; sister, Judy Coulter.

He was of the Christian Faith and had served in United States Airforce. Mr. Coulter had a lifelong love for music and worked for Gibson Guitars.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kyle Coulter, sister; Carol May and husband Stan of Colorado; niece, Kelly Broussard; nephews, Matthew Broussard, Freddy Schuler, Casey Waldrop, Caden Waldrop, Jason Coulter, Adam Coulter, Jonathan Coulter.

A memorial gathering will be 2:00PM to 5:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com