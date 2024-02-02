OBITUARY: Kurtiss Lee Ewell

Kurtiss Lee Ewell, age 62 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on January 26, 2024.

He was a native of Rutherford County. He was preceded in death by his father, Martin P. Ewell, and brother Kerry Ewell.

Kurtiss was a member of Northside Baptist Church and had worked many years at Northside Baptist. He most recently worked for Trustpoint Hospital.

He was a longtime survivor of Diabetes that affected him most of his life.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Jernigan Ray and sister, Kim Ewell; and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association in memory of Kurtiss www.diabetes.org

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the cremation. www.woodfinchapel.com

