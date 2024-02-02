OBITUARY: Patricia Dean Howland Armstrong

Patricia Dean Howland Armstrong of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Adams Place.

Dean was a lifelong Rutherford County resident and was a daughter of the late Howard Clinton Howland and Mattie Belle Bivins Howland.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lee Edmond Armstrong; siblings, Kenneth Wayne Howland, Mary Ruth Howland Phillips, Clinton Howland, and Hazel Howland Ward

Survivors include siblings, Mamie Howland Powers of Murfreesboro, Dan Howland and wife Virginia of Smyrna, Nancy Howland McDonald and husband Larry of Murfreesboro, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

For over twenty years Dean enjoyed teaching children’s Sunday School at Bellwood Baptist Church and later Franklin Road Baptist Church where she attended. She had worked as a cashier at Merrill Lynch and later she worked as the secretary for Dr. Robert Hackman, retiring in 1997 after twenty-two years of service. Following retirement, she worked as a receptionist at Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 7, 2024, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Phillip Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with nephews, Jeff Howland, Tim Howland, Matthew Powers, Greg McDonald, Josh Howland, and Butch Rauschenberger serving as pallbearers.

