Mr. Kory Adam Miller, age 32, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Belleville, IL to Richard and Karla Liefer Miller. Kory is survived by his parents, Richard L. and Karla Miller; sister, Kaitlyn Staten and her husband Aaron; son, Sterling William Miller; mother of his son, Candice Ramsey; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Allen and Janice Liefer, and paternal grandparents, Edward and Laura Dell Miller.

Kory was confident, smart, funny, and a true salesman. He was the 2003 American Trap Association TN State Trap Shooting Sub Junior Champion. Kory was a 2006 graduate of Blackman High School. He was an avid pool player and became a junior champion player at 15. Kory loved his son more than anything. He loved to fish, draw, paint, and spend time with friends and family. Kory will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Kory Miller, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.