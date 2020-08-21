James “Jimmy” Hale, age 74, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late James Lofton and Sara Lee Vaughn Hale. Jimmy was also preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Brown and Bonnie Hale.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lois Currey Hale; sons, Richard Tracy Lee Hale of Shelbyville, TN and Jeffery Troy Hale of Smyrna, TN; and a brother, John Michael Hale of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Steven Stewart officiating.

Jimmy was a US Army Vietnam veteran and a self-employed flooring contractor.

