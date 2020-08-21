Mrs. Ann Louise Perkins, age 89, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Nashua, NH to the late Charles David and Lela Gilberta Bessey Colman. Mrs. Perkins was a homemaker to her family and military wife to her husband. She was a faithful and involved member of Smyrna United Methodist Church. Mrs. Perkins participated in the Children’s Ministry, worked clothing drives, and visited shut ins. She enjoyed baking and serving others however she could.

Mrs. Perkins is survived by her sons, Tim Perkins and his wife Matty of Jacksonville, FL and Jim Perkins and his wife Mary Kay of Murfreesboro; five grandchildren, Holly White, Rachel Aristizabal, Sara Hardman, Crystal Harms, and Douglas Perkins; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Perkins, and brothers, David Colman and Charles Colman.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Ann Louise Perkins, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.