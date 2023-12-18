OBITUARY: Kimberly ‘Kim’ Finchum

Kimberly “Kim” Finchum, age 63, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and JoAnn Laughlin Finchum; brothers, James “Randy” Finchum and Michael Finchum; sister Judith Arnold and niece Tammy Sullivan and her beloved fur baby Jasmine aka “Jazzer.”

She is survived by her sisters, Revelee Brannon, Bonnie Crouch, and Karen McGriff; nephews, Allen Finchum, Brian Finchum, William “Gary” Arnold, Jr., Joey Moore and Chad Finchum; nieces Lisa Hollis and Bobbie Alvarado.

Some say friends are the family we get to pick ourselves. She is survived by her lifelong friends Regina and Renee.

Kim was a graduate of Smyrna High School. She was a retired truck driver and one of the first female truck drivers in the Middle Tennessee area. Even after retirement, you could find her working for the Daily News Journal delivering papers throughout Rutherford County.

She enjoyed fishing, boating, listening to music and spending quality time with friends and family. She had love and compassion for animals; and even knew all the neighborhood pets by name. She was always happy to lend a hand to family, friends and strangers in need. Kim lived her life guided by love and she was loved by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

