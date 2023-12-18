OBITUARY: Leo Wayne Ponder

Leo Wayne Ponder went home to heaven on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Iowa City, Iowa July 9, 1939, to Bernice and Joseph Ponder.

He attended a one room schoolhouse in Iowa and then graduated high school in Newton, Iowa. He went on to attend and obtain degrees from Pasadena City College, Cal State Bakersfield, and Chapman University.

He served three years in the Army and began his professional career working for General Electric as a data technician supporting the Saturn Rocket Program in Huntsville, Alabama. He advanced to a position of Programmer Analyst during his work with GE.

In 1966, he joined Computer Sciences Corporation and served in a variety of positions throughout the nation and world advancing within the organization each time he moved.

In 2001 he was appointed Vice President, NASA Programs in the Civil Group of CSC where he directed the activities of CSC employees across CSC’s NASA contracts.

He retired from CSC in June 2002 after 36 years with the company. He was a member of the National Management Association, American Society of Military Comptrollers, and the Air Force Association as well as the Rotary Club.

During his retirement, Leo worked as a volunteer with VITAS, churches, and the community. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and he enjoyed reading and travel immensely. The greatest joy of his life was his family and his faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents as well as siblings Lois Lisk, Wanda Wehner, and Glen Ponder.

He is survived by a brother, Bill Ponder (Barb) and sisters Bonnie Ellis and Ruth Schuck. Also surviving are his children Scott Ponder (Heather), Rebecca Logan, Janice Ponder, Jennie Simmons (Chris Denney), and Jacqueline Owens, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his wife, Terri.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 pm on December 20, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, Tennessee with reception to follow at 330pm at Forest Oaks I Clubhouse, 1002 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130. The service will be officiated by Lee Alexander, pastor, Fellowship United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Interment of cremated remains will be January 6, 2024, at 1 pm at Slagel Cemetery, Newton Iowa with graveside service officiated by Chad Jennings, pastor, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, Newton, Iowa.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be donated to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro TN, Stones River Manor Assisted Living, Murfreesboro, TN, or The Alzheimer’s Association.

