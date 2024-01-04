OBITUARY: Kerri Michelle Hall

Kerri Michelle Hall, age 51, passed away on December 30, 2023.

She was born in Decatur, AL and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She was a manager in her family business, Holiday Cleaners.

Kerri is survived by her parents, Jerry Sanders and Pearline Evans Sanders; husband, Timothy P. Hall; son, Stephen Reid Welch; daughter, Kayla Huffman; and brother, Jerry Michael Sanders.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jimmy Kesey officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/