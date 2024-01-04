Premier League Fan Fest Coming to Nashville

The Premier League Fan Fest is returning in 2024 and we’re heading to Nashville, Tennessee, with the entire Premier League Mornings Live team in The Music City for an epic weekend presented by Barclays.

The two-day fan festival is being supported by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp and will take place on Broadway and at Riverfront Park, featuring live action from Premier League fixtures presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event on USA Network and Peacock beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

We just had to do a Music City cover of the #PL Anthem 🎸 Who is joining us in Nashville for the next Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest? pic.twitter.com/dzXkPr1EzL — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) December 23, 2023

The group will be joined by several special guests, who will help bring the celebration to viewers across the country. Telemundo Deportes will provide on-location reports from the Fan Fest into weekend coverage on Telemundo and Universo. The event will also feature the Premier League trophy, club mascots and many family-friendly, interactive activities to bring the Premier League experience closer to fans.

Soccer fans can attend for free. Registration for the event will be available on premierleague.com and will open in early 2024.

Following are the matches to be played on the weekend of April 6-7, with specific dates, times and viewing platform to be announced in the coming weeks:

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Newcastle United

Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Source: Premier League