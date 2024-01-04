OBITUARY: Megan ‘Meggie’ Rose Beecham

Ms. Megan “Meggie” Rose Beecham, age 38, left us too soon for heaven on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

She was her family’s special girl. To know her was to love her, and she loved back just as much. Megan was born and raised in Murfreesboro by her dad, Don, from whom she got her infectious laugh and sense of humor, and her mom, Sandra, who gave her a sweet nature, and always kept her stylish and put together. Megan always wore a cute outfit and her hair was always curled.

She loved her birthday, getting her nails done, and The Price is Right. Megan was her sisters’ best friend. Teaching them more than any teacher ever could. She was a 2007 graduate of Siegel High School and attended The Church in Murfreesboro with her family.

Megan is survived by her parents, Don and Sandra Todd Beecham; sisters, Caroline Cherne and her husband Clint and Tricia Liles and her husband Jay; and nephews, Deklan and Jackson. Even though she and those big, sweet hugs will be missed terribly, she has been made whole and has gone to be with the Lord.

The family would especially like to thank the staff and residents at Stones River Manor for their love and care of Megan for all those years. For those who wish, memorials may be made to Stones River Manor Adult Day Care, 205 Haynes Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 12, 2024 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

