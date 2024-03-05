OBITUARY: Kay Melton Hargis

Mrs. Kay Melton Hargis, age 74, of Smyrna, TN passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN and a daughter of the late Arthur B. and Mattie McCullough Melton.

Mrs. Kay was a 1967 graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro. She worked for Farm Bureau as a receptionist. Mrs. Kay was a faithful member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. She was known for making her banana pudding from scratch. The highlight of her life was her children and grandchildren. She kept a clean house and enjoyed going shopping.

Mrs. Kay is survived by her children, Jeff Todd and his wife Jeannette, Karen Cox and her husband Clay, Donna Kay Sumners and her husband Cole, and Trevor Hargis and his wife Heather; she was “MooMoo” to her grandchildren, Kaley Rogers and her husband Carter, Paige Patrick and her husband Matt, Elaina Cox, Anabeth Sumners, Nora Kate Sumners, Whit Sumners, Molly Hargis, Mason Hargis, and Mattie Jo Hargis; great-grandson, Rhen Rogers; siblings, Sam Melton and his wife Andrea and Nancy Elkins and her husband Larry; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Todd, and two brothers, Doug Melton and Jimmie Melton.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Republican Grove Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

