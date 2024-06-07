OBITUARY: Kay Marthaler

Kay Marthaler, age 77 of Lascassas, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

A native of Orange, TX, she was the daughter of the late John and Edith Inez Allen Keith.

Kay was also preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Saeger and Joyce Piercy.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Kevin Marthaler; daughter, Kim Wood and her husband Mark of Rockvale, TN; and two grandchildren Jordan Wood and his wife Brittney and Missy Wood all of Murfreesboro, TN; and a great-granddaughter, Summer Wood due in August of this year.

Kay was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a retired Administrative Assistant.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2024, following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Kay.

An online guestbook for the Marthaler family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

