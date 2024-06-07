OBITUARY: Rosa S. Boyer

Rosa S. Boyer, age 73, passed away on May 30, 2024 at Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

She was born in Rome, GA and a resident of Rutherford County and of the Tabernacle Baptist faith

Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Wade Stephens, Sr and Mary B. Bevis Stephens; and husband, John W. Boyer, Sr.

She is survived by son, John W. Boyer, Jr; brother, Jesse W. (Betty) Stephens, Jr.; sister, Mary Nell, Julia (Dan) Pascu; and grandchildren, John W. Boyer, III and Kristopher Boyer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

