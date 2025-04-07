Krispy Kreme Hops into Easter with All-New ‘Hoppy Easter’ Collection

“Hoppy Easter” from Krispy Kreme®! Today, Krispy Kreme introduced an all-new collection of three bunny-themed Easter doughnuts and a returning favorite that will have you hoppin’ happy this holiday.
Available in a custom Easter dozens box beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, the Hoppy Easter Collection includes something delicious for “everybunny”:
- Bunny Basket Doughnut– an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate flavored buttercream, and topped with a confectionery bunny.
- Marshmallow Bunny Doughnut– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with marshmallow flavored Kreme™, dipped in pastel yellow icing and topped with a bunny face and confectionery ears.
- Bouncing Bunny Doughnut– an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in pastel blue icing and sprinkles, and topped with a bouncing bunny.
- Strawberry Iced Doughnut with Sprinkles– an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing and pastel sprinkles.
Krispy Kreme’s Hoppy Easter Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. You can also enjoy the Hoppy Easter doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-count box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.
To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Hoppy Easter Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/hoppyeaster.
Share how you’re hopping into Easter with Krispy Kreme’s new Hoppy Easter Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.
Source: Krispy Kreme
More Eat & Drink
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!