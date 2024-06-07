OBITUARY: George Elliott Lyons

Mr. George Elliott Lyons, age 28, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, June 3, 2024.

He was born in Chertsey, U.K. to Chris and Mandy Lyons.

George worked in marketing for Advanced Correctional Heathcare. He was an old soul who loved all things about 1940’s and 1950’s country music. George was an avid musician and was teaching himself how to make guitars. He had traveled extensively to Australia, China, and among other places.

George is survived by his wife, Alex Lyons; parents, Chris Lyons and Mandy Lyons; sister, Ruby Lyons; nephew, Elliott Lyons; and his American family including; Michele Ramsey and her partner, Jeff Fisher; Ted Ramsey; Lilly Sellers and her husband Ryan; faithful canine companion, Beef; and cat, Biscuit.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

