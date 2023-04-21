OBITUARY: Joseph Ralph Klingenmeyer

Joseph Ralph Klingenmeyer, age 59, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

He was born in Racine, Wisconsin and a resident of Rutherford County since 1992.

Joseph served in the United States Army and was the owner/operator of Culvers.

Joseph loved classic rock music like Led Zeppelin and Steve Winwood. Joe had season passes to the Titans and Predators and loved going to the games with his family. He also loved watching the Atlanta Braves, his favorite team.

Joe had one of the biggest hearts, and he was so giving. Alternatively, he liked making jokes and giving people a hard time. He had many people who loved him, and he will be greatly missed.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Klingenmeyer.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Maggie Ihde and Bob Ihde; wife, Delores Loden Klingenmeyer; daughters, Taylor (Bailey) Briest, Kelsey Klingenmeyer, Hannah Wallace (CJ Fore); son, Ryan (Brianna) Wallace; brother, John (Jeanne) Klingenmeyer; sister, Amy (Joe) Iverson; grandchildren, Aria Briest, Kathrynn Wallace, Charlotte Fore; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Dr. Lenny Farmer will be officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

