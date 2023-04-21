OBITUARY: Nancy Diane Robertson

Nancy Diane Robertson, age 72, passed away on April 17, 2023.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a teacher from Bellwood Christian Academy and retired from State Farm.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Selmer “Brownie” Taylor and Rose Nell Spence Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Robertson; son, Adam Robertson; daughter, Rachael Robertson; sister, Pamela Kay (Jerry) Wrather; and grandchild, Sylar Smith.

Visitation was 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pastor David Dean and Brother Charles Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Chris Hansen, Justin Wrather, Kevin Robertson, Jared Wrather, Ethan Picklesimer and Jason Ayers serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Journey Home,

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

