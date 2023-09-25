OBITUARY: John Richardson ‘Ric’ Howse III

John Richardson Howse, III, “Ric,” age 47, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

A Rutherford County native, he built and operated Howse Ironworks, a blacksmith and welding service. He was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church.

Ric graduated from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, TN and from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN earning a geology degree. He was a talented, self-made, and innovative artist and master craftsman who could imagine, design, draw, create and install any project desired, including building banjos, iron rails and gates, and fabricating metal art and cemetery sculptures.

He was recognized by the Nashville Metro Arts Commission for his productions as part of the bike rack project that provided parking for cyclers. The racks at various locations around Nashville were designed and placed not only for biking convenience, but to also enhance and beautify the selected locations. Ric also worked as a machinist, and received a diploma from Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Murfreesboro.

Ric is survived by his beloved son, John Ambrose Howse “Moze;” parents, John R. Howse Jr., and Judy W. Howse; sister, Paula D. Howse, all from Murfreesboro, and sister Suzanne Callaway and her husband Carl of Irving, Texas; other extended family members include several cousins.

Personal favorites for Ric included travel to several countries, camping and hiking, appreciating nature, reading, watching movies, working in the shop with his many tools, and spending time with family, especially Moze.

A private family graveside service will be lead by Brother Tommy Carter at a future time. Cremation arrangements are with Jennings & Ayers, where online condolences may be forwarded at www.jenningsandayers.com.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions may be made in Ric’s memory to Alive Hospice.

