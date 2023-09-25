OBITUARY: Louis ‘Lou’ Wenisch

Louis “Lou” Wenisch, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 22, 2023 while surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Wenisch; son, Ronnie Wenisch and his wife Michelle; grandchildren, Benjamin Louis Wenisch and Allie Rochelle Wenisch; great-granddaughter, Bethanie Wenisch; niece, Lisa Higgenbottom; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Lisa Wenisch; sister, Resi Frischeisen; brother-in-law, Henry Frischeisen; and nephew, Michael Frischeisen.

Lou was born in Germany. He survived World War II and came to the United States at the age of 16. He attended Queens College in New York where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He played football and baseball, but soccer was what he excelled at. He was offered a professional soccer contract after graduation.

Lou was a United States Marine Corps veteran where he earned the USMC Most Spirited Award. He proudly loved and supported his country.

He pursued a career in the textile industry where he worked his way up to Vice President and Director of several companies including Lands End, The Limited, Keds, and Colonial Corporation. He was also a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He served as a 4th degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus and played the organ for several years.

After retirement he found joy in attending car shows with his son, listening to classical music, watching the Atlanta Braves, and traveling the world with his family. Lou was a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 1:00-4:00 PM. A private graveside service with military honors will be held for the family. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. https://t2t.org or www.alivehospice.org

