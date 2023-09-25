Hauntings and Hayrides to Check Out This Halloween Season

2 Miller’s Thrillers

September 30, October 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, 27 and 28, and 31

1431 Carters Creek Pike

Columbia, Tennessee

(615) 772-4600

https://www.millersthrillers.net/

Times: Friday and Saturday, 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

October 31, 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Hillbilly Hollar Haunted Woods Only

Cost: $15 to $75

Miller’s Thrillers is a long-time favorite place to be terrified in Middle Tennessee. They have a haunted wood, an entertainment zone, and then there are the zombies that need shooting. Yep, they have paintball zombie shooting for the fearless. And don’t forget their stage extravaganza with stilt walkers, a zombie drum line, jugglers, music lasers and fireworks.

Every year their woods haunting is based on an old tale of terror. This year’s event is based on legends of a haunted mine.

The hayride is for kids eight and older. The zombie attack and the Hillbilly Hollar are for those 10 and older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be with an adult.