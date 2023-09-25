Hauntings and Hayrides to Check Out This Halloween Season

Some of the biggest hauntings and hayrides can be found in (and near to) Rutherford County. There is something for everyone, from making s’mores to shooting zombies with paintballs, from tales of horror to houses of horror.
1Deadland Scream Park
September 22 Through October 28 and Halloween Night
7040 Murfreesboro Road
Lebanon, Tennessee
https://www.deadlandwoods.com/
Time: 7:00 p.m. until Midnight
Cost: $15 to $60
Dead Land Scream Park is a one-of-a-kind experience with three terrifying attractions open Fridays and Saturday nights running through November 5. Each of their outdoor attractions features a terrifying walk along a trail into the dark woods. Along with their attractions, they have concessions, a bonfire, and a family-friendly atmosphere that sets the mood for Halloween fun. They have grown to become one of Middle Tennessee’s most popular haunts. Check out all of the chills that they have to offer and be prepared to be scared out of your mind!
2Miller’s Thrillers
September 30, October 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, 27 and 28, and 31
1431 Carters Creek Pike
Columbia, Tennessee
(615) 772-4600
https://www.millersthrillers.net/
Times: Friday and Saturday, 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.
October 31, 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Hillbilly Hollar Haunted Woods Only
Cost: $15 to $75
Miller’s Thrillers is a long-time favorite place to be terrified in Middle Tennessee. They have a haunted wood, an entertainment zone, and then there are the zombies that need shooting. Yep, they have paintball zombie shooting for the fearless. And don’t forget their stage extravaganza with stilt walkers, a zombie drum line, jugglers, music lasers and fireworks.
Every year their woods haunting is based on an old tale of terror. This year’s event is based on legends of a haunted mine.
The hayride is for kids eight and older. The zombie attack and the Hillbilly Hollar are for those 10 and older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be with an adult.
3Raven’s Hollow
October 2 through 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, 27 and 28, and 30 and 31
563 East Main Street
Mount Juliet, Tennessee
(615) 943-7756
http://www.ravenshollownashville.com/
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 -$18
This year Raven’s Hollow at Circle P Ranch notes that it will be bigger and better than before with new spectacles, more tableaus and wilder effects to get visitor’s blood pumping. 2023 will be bigger and better than ever with new spectacles, tableaus and effects that are sure to get visitors ready for Halloween.
Raven’s Hollow doesn’t have jump scares or actors in creepy costumes wandering the grounds, instead they have plenty of eerie scenes and animatronics that will not terrify the little ones. A complimentary hayride (AKA hay hearse) will take guests to their end…or beginning of the trail, that is. Beginning with a wake, the event will soon be visited by the dead, the undead, and everything in-between. There will also be a pumpkin patch and corn maze. Costumes are allowed as long as they do not inhibit walking on the quarter mile trail.
4History After Dark
Sam Davis Home
October 6 and 7, 27 and 28
1399 Sam Davis Road
Smyrna, Tennessee
(615) 459-2341
https://www.samdavishome.org/
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Ever wondered what goes on inside one of the most historic homes in Middle Tennessee once the sun sets and darkness falls? This October the Sam Davis Home will allow guests to walk the dimly lit halls as staff tells stories of the home’s tragic and haunting past. Trek to the Davis family cemetery by lantern light, then sit around a bonfire to roast marshmallows. This tour is not appropriate for children under 18. Space is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance here.
5Ghost Tour
Sam Davis Home
October 13 and 14 and 20 and 21
1399 Sam Davis Road
Smyrna, Tennessee
(615) 459-2341
https://www.samdavishome.org/
Time: 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 to $15
This is the most popular event of the year! Bring the whole family for some spooky fun. The creepy tour begins with a hayride, followed by entrance into the historic house after dark. Hear about some of the eerie encounters that have taken place over the years in and around the property. To make it even more terrifying, the house is set for a funeral to explore Victorian mourning customs and traditions. Last tour begins at 9:00 p.m.
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes
6Walden Pumpkin Farm
September 23 through October 29
8653 Rocky Fork Road
Smyrna, Tennessee
(615) 220 2918
http://www.waldenfarm.biz/
Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Sundays, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Pick out a pumpkin, go on a hayride, ride the pumpkin train, visit with the farm animals, explore the corn maze, shop in the general store or try one of the tasty treats offered for sale – like pumpkin fudge or chocolate dipped cheesecake. Walden Farm also offers gourds, Indian corn, straw, and fall flowers. Private field trips are available Monday through Friday. Walden Bucks are needed to participate in farm activities. It is a Walden Bucks punch card sold for $10.
7Grandaddy’s Farm
September 23 through October 28
454 Highland Ridge Road
Estill Springs, Tennessee
(931) 327-4080
https://grandaddysfarm.com/
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. until 6:00p.m.
Friday, 11:30 a.m. until 8:00p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m.
Admission: $15.95 to 40.95 plus tax
Since 1951, Grandaddy’s Farm has been offering agri-fun for the whole family. From their corn maze to their 150-foot long “Landslide”, the farm is an all-day adventure. Along with the pumpkin patch, there is a corn maze, hay rides, duck races, a straw maze, an animal corral, pig races, bouncy houses, and many more fun activities. Save room for at least one of their famous apple cider doughnuts made fresh daily.
8Lucky Ladd Farm
September 23 through October 28
4374 Rocky Glade Road
Eagleville, Tennessee
(615) 274-3786
https://luckyladdfarms.com//index.html
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Admission: $18 to $54.50
Bring the entire family to Lucky Ladd Farms for a harvest-time experience like no other. Explore their corn maze, pick up a pumpkin, ride a pony, bite into a juicy caramel apple and discover all that Lucky Ladd Farms Fall Festival has to offer. It has become a family tradition for so many, and has been rated one of the TOP 5 BEST PUMPKIN FARMS IN THE SOUTH!