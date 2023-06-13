OBITUARY: Jennifer Sue Hitner

Jennifer Sue Hitner, age 47 passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Sue Thomas Hitner.

She is survived by her father, Edward George Hitner; daughter, Mahaley Sue Hitner; and brother. Edward George Hitner, Jr.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

