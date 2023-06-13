Lanes Close on I-24 After Crash Involving Semi-truck

UPDATE: JUNE 13, 9:53 AM – Two lanes of I-24 have reopened following crash near Almaville Road toward Nashville. One lane remains closed.

Expect traffic delays due to a crash involving a semi-truck and several cars on Interstate 24 near Almaville Road toward Nashville.

Expect traffic delays due to a crash involving a semi-truck and several cars on Interstate 24 near Almaville Road toward Nashville. The crash closed three lanes of the interstate. Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene to assist Tennessee Highway Patrol. pic.twitter.com/7PcDXxl9Ky — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) June 13, 2023

The crash closed has three lanes of the interstate.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene to assist Tennessee Highway Patrol.