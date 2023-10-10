OBITUARY: Jennie Lynn O’Bryan

Jennie Lynn O’Bryan, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, Mimi, aunt and best friend was born on November 24, 1965 and passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Jennie was an attentive listener, freely sharing her wisdom, empathy and insights. She gathered family and friends for home cooked Italian meals and fine wine.

She was a world traveler from the safari in Africa to wine country in California. Her favorite thing about life was experiencing those adventures with her family and sharing their joy and happiness. Jennie loved the water and sunshine, especially the beaches of St. John and the simple joys of a day on the lake.

She was passionate for country music, a simple dance, a snuggle with her beloved dog Sophie and Saturday afternoons cheering on Alabama football with her family…Roll Tide Roll!

As a convert to the Catholic faith, Jennie fully embraced God’s love and forgiveness and the promise of eternal life.

Jennie was an accomplished professional in the financial industry highlighted by her 34-year career at U.S. Bank and her most recent position as Chief Administrative Officer at CapStar Bank. Her success was due to her determination, decisiveness, and street smarts! She is remembered as an inspirational colleague that motivated, encouraged, and promoted others.

Jennie is loved by all, especially her family, husband, Jeff O’Bryan; mother, Vivien Conner; sisters, Donna Black and Stacy Armstrong (Terry); children, Matt Clark, Sarah Williams (Buddy), Brendan O‘Bryan and Shannon O’Bryan; and granddaughter, Emersyn Kate; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

She is reunited in life with her father, John Conner and grandparents, Ernest and Marjorie Wynn.

A celebration of life will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM at St. Luke Catholic Church in Smyrna, TN. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, www.mdanderson.org.

