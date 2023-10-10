OBITUARY: Deborah S. Hughes

Deborah S. Hughes, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. She was a devoted mother and known to those around her as Mimi. Her unwavering love and compassion for others is the legacy she leaves behind.

Born in Rantoul, IL, she resided in Tennessee most of her adult life and her current residence of 14 years, Rutherford County.

Deborah attended LifePoint Baptist Church and Priest Lake Fellowship Christian where she glorified her love for Christ, our Savior.

Deborah was preceded by her mother, Sue Kirby Hildabrand.

She is survived by father, Alfred Hildabrand; daughters, Dana Hughes, Stephanie Chambers; brother, Tim Hildabrand; sister, Sheila Kay Latham; half brothers, Toby and Tracy Hildabrand; and grandchildren, Tyler, Brent, Grace, Blake and William.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 11, 2023 and 10:00-12:00, Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Phil Dillingham officiating. Graveside will follow at 3:00 PM at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

