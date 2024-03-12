OBITUARY: Jeffrey L. Alexander

Jeffrey L. Alexander, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Leon Alexander.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Alexander; brothers, Dwayne (Karen) Alexander and Greg (Darleen) Alexander.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

