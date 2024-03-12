OBITUARY: Mable Farmer

Mable Farmer, age 87 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2024, with her family by her side.

She was a native of Jackson County, TN and the daughter of the late Carmen and Liddy Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Jackie Farmer, and a son, James Wyatt Farmer.

Survivors include her son, Donald Farmer and wife Pamela Farmer of LaVergne; a grandson, Dustin Farmer; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mable retired from Genesco after more than thirty years of service.

Visitation with the Farmer family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 1:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 3:00 pm.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Farmer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

