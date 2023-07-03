OBITUARY: Jeffery Alan Sanford

Jeffery Alan Sanford, age 73 of Murfreesboro died Friday June 30, 2023. He was a native of Robinson, Il and was preceded in death by his parents, Dan H. Sanford and Marie Sanford; sister, Barbara Wynn.

Mr. Sanford attended Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church and served for many years as the US President and a Board Member for the International Christian Chamber of Commerce. He was a retired CPA, served in the US Army and the owner of IT That Works.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Sanford; children, Drew Sanford and wife Christy, Lori Myers, Daniel Housch and wife Alisa ; grandchildren, Sydney Adams and husband Tyler, Alexander Sanford and fiancé Makayla, Sophie Sanford, Chesley Sanford, Olivia Myers, Aubrey Housch, Arlie Housch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenhouse Ministries, www.Greenhousemin.org

Celebration of life service will be 7:00PM, Wednesday July 5th, 2023, at Greenhouse Ministries, 307 S Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Cliff Sharp will officiate.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is providing services for the family. www.woodfinchapel.com

