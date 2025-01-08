OBITUARY: Jeanie Elizabeth Blankenship

Jeanie Elizabeth Blankenship, age 71, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2025.

She was born in Frederick, Maryland to the late Louis and Patsy Mann, Sr.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Lee Blankenship; daughter, Amy Kelley and her husband Patrick; Chris Bounds and his wife Janessa; grandchildren, Porter Kelley, Tillman Kelley, Madison Bounds, Gabryelle Bounds, and Zachary Bounds; great-grandchildren, Kolton Patrick and Aria Bounds; brother, Louis Mann, Jr.; sisters, Brenda Kelsey and Lona Cothran; and many other family and friends.

Jeanie retired from Bridgestone where she met the love of her life, Lee. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, and spending time with her Canasta Ladies group. She was best known for her sense of humor, generosity, and making everyone around her feel unconditionally loved. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aveanna Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM. Graveside service will be Monday, January 13, 2025 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville at 11:30 AM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to PAWS of Rutherford County at 285 John R. Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or the American Heart Association, www.heart.org

