OBITUARY: Benjamin and Spencer Rose

With heavy hearts, we announce the very unexpected passing of our precious angel babies, Benjamin Paul Rose and Spencer Bennett Rose, who were born sleeping on 12/31/24 at 34 weeks and 2 days. Though they never got to take their first breaths, they have left an indelible mark on our hearts and will forever be cherished.

Benjamin and Spencer were the beloved twin children of Doyce and Andrea Rose and will always be remembered by their family and friends, including their Nana Annette Agrall; their Papa Jeff Agrall; their Grandma Allison Rentz, their Aunt and Uncle JP and Jamy Agrall; their Aunt and Uncle Erica and Matt Roberts; their Aunt and Uncle Sylvia and Jeff Elliott, and their cousins Karson Green, Maddox Green, Sloane Roberts, Camila Roberts, and Olivia Elliott. Though their time with us was brief, the love and joy they brought into our lives will remain eternal.

A service will be held to honor Benjamin and Spencer’s memory at The Church of God in Murfreesboro, TN on Friday, January 17th, 2025 at 1:00 pm. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Blakelyn Foundation in their name.

Rest in peace, sweet Benjamin and Spencer. You boys will always be our little angels, watching over us from Heaven.

