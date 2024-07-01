OBITUARY: Jean Bearden

Mrs. Jean Cordle Bearden, age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2024 with her family by her side. She was born in Summerville, GA to the late Archie and Ruby Williams Cordle. Mrs. Bearden was a nurse having worked in various parts of the industry including education, pediatrics, and med-surg. She was a long-time active member of Belle Aire Baptist Church. Mrs. Bearden was passionate about missions having been involved in women’s missions and Campers on Mission. She loved to travel to wherever anyone was going including Florida, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Mrs. Bearden is survived by her children, Steve Bearden and his wife Debbie, Cynthia Facemire and her husband Jay, and Stan Bearden and his wife Gina; grandchildren, Jennifer Stembridge and her husband Joey, Rebecca Frizzell and her husband Joshua, Chelsea Hilton and her husband Reid, Nicholas Facemire, Hallie Bearden, and Chloe Bearden; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Marcus Bearden, and her two brothers, Bob Cordle and Dan Cordle.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 11:00am eastern time at Hamilton Memorial Gardens, Hixson, TN.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Bearden’s personal caregivers; the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital; and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Alive Hospice for their care of Mrs. Bearden. For those who wish, memorials may be made to Belle Aire Baptist Church or Alive Hospice in memory of Mrs. Bearden.

Source: Woodfin Chapel

