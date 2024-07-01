OBITUARY: Aaron Wesley ‘Bo’ Faulkner

Aaron Wesley “Bo” Faulkner, age 91 of Murfreesboro died peacefully surrounded by family Saturday June 29, 2024. He was a native of Deason and was preceded in death by his wife, Aline Faulkner; parents, Fletcher Lee Faulkner, and Levie Brady Faulkner; grandchild, Carrie Faulkner Sells.

Mr. Faulkner was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for 35 years at Bunny Bread in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his son, Roger Wesley Faulkner; daughters, Becky Ferrell and husband David, Donna Gail Freeman and husband Bill; grandchildren, Guy Freeman and wife Sandy, Nicholas Parker, Katy Faulkner Babineaux and husband Travis, Wesley Freeman and wife Hannah, Joshua Aaron Cooper and wife Shelby, Stacy Arvin and husband Cole, Jenny Faulkner Allen and husband Logan.

Great-children; Desteney, Ivy, Matthew, Sydney, Brice, Addison, Braxton, Brennan, Brooklyn, Kristen, Dominic, Avary, Lacey, Millie, Hudson, Lochlan, Maverick; Great-great-children; Kohen, Briar.

Visitation will be Tuesday July 2nd 12:00Noon until 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, followed by funeral service at 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

