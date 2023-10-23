OBITUARY: Jay Nadaniel Bean

Jay Nadaniel Bean, age 43 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Faye Rogers.

Mr. Bean enjoyed life and had worked many different jobs.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Heath; children, Jay Smith, Thomas Turner, Amaya Bean, Jordyn Heath; brothers, Nathan L. Bean and wife LaDonna Bean, Daniel J. Bean and wife Eva, and Stanley Bean; sister, Patricia McClendon; grandchildren, Kyleigh and Kaidyn; father, Howard Dale Bean; stepfather, Wain Rogers.

Visitation will be 12Noon till 4:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM on Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Cremation to follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/