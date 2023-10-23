OBITUARY: Stanley Hall McCullough

Stanley Hall McCullough, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Clarence Garner and Gladys Mae Travis McCullough.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Genice Todd and Helen Tenpenny, a brother Jewell McCullough, a grandson, Bruce Gilley, a great-grandson, Greyson Barker, and a son-in-law, Wayne Gober.

Mr. McCullough is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Carlene Snyder McCullough; sons, Stanley Keith McCullough and Frances McCullough of Murfreesboro, TN and Terry L. McCullough and Sherry McCullough of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Diane Gober of Murfreesboro, TN and Melissa Gilley and Gary Gilley of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, June Mears, and Joyce Watson both of Murfreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Dean Sisk officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. McCullough was a member of the Baptist church and a retired truck driver with the Tennessee Farmers Co-op. He was also an avid fisherman and loved gardening.

An online guestbook for the McCullough family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

