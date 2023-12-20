OBITUARY: Janolyn Joyce Frazier

Janolyn Joyce Frazier, age 66, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Tri Star Southern Hills Hospital.

Janolyn was a medical assistant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Frazier; and parents, George Edward Cooke Sr and Virginia Joyce Miller Cooke.

Janolyn is survived by her brother, George E. “Toby” (Stephanie) Cooke Jr; sisters Darlene Cooke and Ilona K. (James P.) Taylor; nieces, Lindsay Cooke, Tara Blanton and Angela Hoerner; nephews, George Cooke III and Jonathan Taylor; great nieces, Marilyn Blanton, Alexis Hoerner, Hannah Taylor and Jerimiah Taylor; also survived by James’ daughters, Melissa (Will) Knudsen and Candice (Darrel) White.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

