OBITUARY: Margaret Lee Smith

Margaret Lee Smith, age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on December 12, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edwin Smith, her mother Louise Gordy Strange and her father James B. Strange.

She is survived by her cousin Nancy (Steve) Lauder.

Margaret graduated from Morristown Hamblen High West in Morristown, TN, in 1976. She graduated from Tennessee Technology University in 1979 with a degree in Accounting. She retired from Nissan where she had been a CPA.

Margaret and Jim, married 38 years, were devoted fans of the University of Georgia Bulldogs. Every college football weekend they would have the University of Georgia flags displayed on their house and their car.

Margaret was an avid gardener. She and Jim loved working in the yard together and had a beautiful English-style garden that had been featured on the Secret Garden Tour.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to PAWS, 285 John R. Rice Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN. Donations can be made online at their website PAWS.RutherfordCountyTN.gov

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

