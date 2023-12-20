7 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Rutherford County

Ring in 2024 with fun and style at one of these seven events. They range from a laid back time in pajamas among friends at brewery to a glitzy and glamorous party with lots of dancing and even supporting a great cause. There is a way for everyone to get the party started and celebrate the coming of the new year.
1Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant and Lounge
Clarion Hotel
2227 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.seasonsofmurfreesboro.com/
Hours: 7:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Cost: $75 per person, $130 per couple
Make plans now to celebrate New Year’s Eve with two bands – Echo and Rewind This — and a great meal at Seasons of Murfreesboro. The event will include live music from 7:00 p.m. until midnight followed by a DJ After Party from midnight until 2:00 a.m. Food will be catered by Chef Raymond. Ticket price also includes a bottle of champagne for each table to make a midnight toast, party favors and a balloon drop at the stroke of twelve. Learn more here.Only 150 tickets available.
2Pajama Party at Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road,
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Hours: Beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 (advance) to $25 (at door) per person
Slip into your most comfortable pajamas and join Mayday Brewery for New Year’s Eve and ring in 2024. They have all kinds of fun activities planned, including music to groove by, board games to challenge, karaoke to belt out your favorite tunes, and Singo for a musical bingo blast! There will be a champagne toast at midnight. Get tickets here.
3New Year’s Eve at Elks Lodge 2405
2406 Halls Hill Pike
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 556-3055
Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Cost: $20.24 general admission, additional charge for tables of four ($44.52) or eight ($87.21)
Put on your sexy best and join the fun created by Kevin Harding and Frederick Wade. These guys know how to throw a party! Bring your own food and beverages (no beer). There will be music and a photo booth by Elite Flash 360. Buy tickets here. Limited space, as there are only 20 tables.
4Second Annual New Year’s Eve Bash at Walnut House
116 North Walnut
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.walnuthousemurfreesboro.com/
Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Cost: $125 per person
It’s back! The Walnut House 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve party! It’s a fundraiser for Endure Athletics.
Begin the evening with a red carpet drop-off with valet parking, then either stay downstairs where there will be several casino games going on, all for charity of course, or follow the sounds of dance music upstairs and hit the dance floor. An cigar bar will also be featured outside. Drinks and appetizers will be on both floors. At 11 p.m., or MIDNIGHT in New York City, celebrate with the ball drop in NYC and confetti. For those that don’t usually last until midnight, you can go home having already celebrated midnight somewhere and leave with a smile on your face. For those who live for the late night, top off the night at midnight in the Boro with fireworks and a balloon drop! Buy tickets here.
5A Formal New Year’s Eve Party at Hilton Garden Inn
2631 Highwood Boulevard
Smyrna, Tennessee
Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Cost: $177.69 per person
Dress to impress and get ready to dance the night away in an atmosphere filled with positive vibes, music, and a crowd that knows how to party. Invite your friends and family to share the joy and excitement of ringing in the New Year together. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to kick off 2024 in style. Grab your tickets now and be part of the NYE countdown, creating unforgettable memories with friends and loved ones! It will definitely be a night to remember.
6Smyrna VFW’s New Year’s Eve Party
10157 Old Nashville Highway
Smyrna, Tennessee
Hours: 7:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.
Cost: $10.98 per person,
Planned by their Auxiliary Events Committee, gear up for their annual New Year’s Eve party. It will be bigger than they have ever had with live music and BYO finger foods — savory or sweet. Of course, they are requesting that this will be a black and white theme. Glitz and glitter.
7Nashvegas New Year’s Eve at The Goat — Murfreesboro
2355 Adwell Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Hours: 8:00 p.m.
Cost: $10.98 per person,
They’re bringing Broadway to the ‘burbs! Join them for the last bash of 2023 at The Goat Murfreesboro! Enjoy special NYE-themed small plates as well as regular Goat favorites. At 8PM, they’ll light up the party with live entertainment, specialty cocktails, and more as they toast to the New Year. Don’t miss out on the best hoedown of the year. Give them a call to reserve your table today!