7 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Rutherford County

4 Second Annual New Year’s Eve Bash at Walnut House

116 North Walnut

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 705-7897

https://www.walnuthousemurfreesboro.com/

Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Cost: $125 per person

It’s back! The Walnut House 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve party! It’s a fundraiser for Endure Athletics.

Begin the evening with a red carpet drop-off with valet parking, then either stay downstairs where there will be several casino games going on, all for charity of course, or follow the sounds of dance music upstairs and hit the dance floor. An cigar bar will also be featured outside. Drinks and appetizers will be on both floors. At 11 p.m., or MIDNIGHT in New York City, celebrate with the ball drop in NYC and confetti. For those that don’t usually last until midnight, you can go home having already celebrated midnight somewhere and leave with a smile on your face. For those who live for the late night, top off the night at midnight in the Boro with fireworks and a balloon drop! Buy tickets here.