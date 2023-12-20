OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Murray Miller

Mr. Gerald “Jerry” Murray Miller, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023.

He was born in Newark, NJ to the late Charles and Elsie Genesson Miller.

Jerry was a graduate of Hillside High School in Hillside, NJ and The Brooks Institute in Montecito, CA where he majored in photography. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as an Army photographer.

Jerry settled in Murfreesboro in the early 1970’s. After a few years in photography, he started Southern Graphics. For over 40 years, his silver van was a fixture in Murfreesboro. Jerry had a great passion for dogs, spending time with his friends, flying model airplanes, and playing pool in a local league.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Senora Fairchild; children, Andrea Journagin, Paul Journagin and his wife Sara, and Angelica Journagin; son-in-law, Jerry Elms; grandchildren, McKenzie and Dalton; mother-in-law, Evelyn Fairchild; dear friends, Hank and Jane Bittman and Geneva Eggelston; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companions, Sophie, Jazzy, and Zoe.

A special thank you goes out to Rick Caffey for all he has done for the family.

Per Jerry’s wishes, no services will be held. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorials can be made to the local dog rescue of your choice.

