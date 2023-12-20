OBITUARY: Thomas ‘Tommy’ Roddy

Thomas “Tommy” Roddy, age 73 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was a native of Trousdale County and a son of the late Charles Edward Roddy and Lucy Jean Clariday Roddy.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sharon Roddy; a son, Thomas Roddy and wife Amy and a daughter, Miriam Ward and husband Brent, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Lucy, Trace, Parker, Roddy, and Oliver; a brother, Keith Roddy of Hartsville, TN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Roddy was a longtime member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where he served as Deacon; and was a longtime sales manager for Batey’s Office Supply.

Visitation with the Roddy family will be Friday, December 22, 2023, from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with David Young and Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

