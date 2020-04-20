Janie Taylor Armstrong, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Adams Place. She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Robert and Katherine Morton Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charlie B. Armstrong who passed in 2002.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Terri Armstrong (Jimmy) Ferrell of Readyville; Sister, Nancy (Billy) Harrell of Murfreesboro; brother Ray (Trish) Hill of Murfreesboro; grandsons, Dustin Ferrell of Readyville and Daniel (Katie) Ferrell of Garland, TX; great-grandchildren, Lola, Allie and Anderson as well as an abundance of loving nieces and nephews, along with relatives and loving friends who will all cherish her memory.

Janie was a longtime member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and a graduate of Central High School. After retirement from International Paper Company of 30 years of service, she enjoyed traveling with her friends and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.

Mrs. Armstrong will be interred alongside her husband during a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerry Howard officiating. An online guestbook is available for the Armstrong family at www.woodfinchapel.com