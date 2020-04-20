Sharon Lee Shipman, age 70, passed away at her residence April 16, 2020. She was born in Ohio and has lived in Rutherford County since 2005.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Duane Shipman and Eleanor Russell Shipman; and brother, Keith Shipman. She is survived by her daughter Zoey (Danny) Davenport; sisters, Beth (Dennis) Danz, Kim Shipman, Wendi (David) Turnbull; and grandchildren Patrick and Sean Davenport.

In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial will be set for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PAWS, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, Tn 37129

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of burial arrangements.