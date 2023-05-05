OBITUARY: James ‘Will’ Wilburn Windrow

James “Will” Wilburn Windrow, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a native of Eagleville, TN.

Will was preceded in death by his father, James Claris Windrow; step-father, Alton Pruitt; step-mother, Judy Windrow; and sister, Vickie Bassman.

He is survived by his mother, Billie Ann Pruitt; daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Windrow Forehand of McKinney, TX, Jaymie (Will) Windrow Owen of Murfreesboro, Jillian (Dan) Windrow Sullivan of Lascassas; brothers, Buddy (Sara) Pruitt of NC, Dwight (Geneva) Pruitt of Murfreesboro; sister, Laurie (Blake) Greenstein of San Diego, CA; significant other, Diane Davenport; mother of his children and lifetime friend, Albee Holt; and 8 grandchildren, Brooke Sullivan, Trey Forehand, Zach Forehand, Drew Owen, Campbell Owen, Bailey Sullivan, Emerson Owen and Beck Forehand.

Will loved his children and grandchildren, especially watching them play sports. He also loved horse racing, The Lakers and working in the garden.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Cothran Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Special thanks to the residents of Westbrooks Towers for the love you showed him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Will’s honor to Westbrooks Towers, c/o Jaymie Owen, 1034 Glastonbury Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

