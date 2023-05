OBITUARY: Charles Edward Slayden III

Charles Edward Slayden, III, age 69 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Slayden, Jr., and Margorielou Slayden.

Mr. Slayden was a Christian and Auto Mechanic. He was an avid race fan at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita Baldwin Slayden; children, Charlene Wade, Charles Edward “Chuck” Slayden, IV and Alesia, Jennifer Slayden; grandchildren; Connor and Brianna Wade, Will Morgan, and wife Jenny Derek Morgan, Savannah McClellan, Chesley Glover; great-grandchildren Brayden Morgan; brother; Tony Slayden; sister; Debbie Erickson and her children, Chase and Shane Erickson.

Memorial Gathering will be Saturday 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

