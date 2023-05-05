OBITUARY: J.D. Biggs

J.D. Biggs, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Cottontown, TN, on April 21, 1935. He grew up working in his father’s gas station and later owned and ran J.D. Biggs Wrecker Service in Nashville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elvis Smith Biggs & Mary Jane Carmack, son Michael Dennis Biggs, siblings Virginia Hammock, Louise Wilkinson and Eulis Biggs.

He is survived by daughters Judy Massey (Roy), Lisa Bible (Alan) and Jennifer Montgomery (Carl), Theresa Carroll, Ronda Biggs; sister Peggy Sawyers (Massey), grandchildren Michael Stewart, Joey Stewart (Shelli), Bo Stewart, Heidi Biggs, Michael Biggs (Catherine), Diana Elkins, Whitney Lippert (Anthony), Elijah Montgomery (Daisy), Ezra Montgomery and Emilia Montgomery and 17 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital in his honor.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

