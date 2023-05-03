OBITUARY: James Elliott Beard

James Elliott Beard, age 35 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

He was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by father, James Edwin Beard.

James worked for Moody Excavation and was an avid Crimson Tide Fan.

He is survived by his mother, Teresa Beard; sister, Elizabeth Beard; grandparent, Phillis Brewster; aunts, Eileen Price and Kevin, Darlene Coon and husband Tim; uncle, John Brewster and Linda; nephew, Landon Nicholson; nieces, Alisha Price, Ashley Price; cousin, Megan Brewster Spivey.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 6:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

